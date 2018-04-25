Penn State safety could fill a need a for Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys have shown in previous drafts they are willing to fill the need for a stronger secondary.
It's possible the team continues to shore up their defensive backs with another safety in Marcus Allen out of Penn State.
The mid-round prospect is known for stopping the run with only one interception in 52 games. He also managed more than 300 tackles during his four years in State College.
STATS
Position: Safety
School: Penn State
Year: Senior
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 202
More Stories
-
A UTSA standout could find himself headed north to play in…
-
The Dallas Cowboys have said a lot this week in advance of Thursday…
-
The Dallas Cowboys could go in several different directions with…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.