Player Spotlight: Sony Michel

The Cowboys aren't in need of a premiere back with Zeke Elliott in their stable, but they may want to add another horse to spell the elite RB.

One running back the Cowboys could be eyeing for a possible third-down back is Sony Michel out of Georgia.

Michel is likely a Day 2 pick who can make explosive plays, although he did register a pedestrian 4.52 40-yard dash time at the Combine.

 

 

Position: Running Back

School: Georgia

Year: Senior

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 215

