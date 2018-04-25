Standout Oklahoma LB a potential mid-rounder for Dallas
(NEXSTAR) - A former Big-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year is likely someone Dallas will strongly consider as a mid-round pick.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a pass rusher, had 21 sacks during his time with the Sooners.
Although the OU linebacker was productive in college, analysts question if he has the size to transition to the next level.
STATS
Position: Lineback/Defensive End
School: Oklahoma
Year: Senior
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 243
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
