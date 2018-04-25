UTEP star could stay in state with Cowboys
(NEXSTAR) - America's Team could stay in state to find their next OL star.
UTEP's Will Hernandez was a second-team All-American at the West Texas school.
Hernandez will likely be one of top guards taken in the first or second round.
The guard started 47 games for the Miners. In those contests, he gave up no sacks or only one.
STATS
Position: Guard
School: UTEP
Year: Senior
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 340
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
