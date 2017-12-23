Parkway Receiver Terrace Marshall Junior signs with LSU
December 22, 2017 -
Parkway Receiver Terrace Marshall Junior signed with LSU. Marshall, a five star recruit
and the number-1 receiver in the country. Today he decided to stay in state and his decision was broadcast live on ESPNU. He said it was a tough decision but you can't go wrong playing for the state's flagship university
Terrace Marshall:
"It's been a very difficult process. You can't go wrong staying in state to play for your home state, so I couldn't miss out on that opportunity."
Tim Owens:
Is that what drove you?
Terrace Marshall:
Yes sir. To the top
Tim Owens:
Talk about that offense, how do you think you fit in to that offense?
Terrace Marshall:
I fit in very well. I'm going to go in there and work hard. I'm going to replace DJ Chark and I'm going to give LSU what they've been looking for.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
