Parkway's Isreal Mukuamu signs with South Carolina
December 22, 2017 - Parkway's defensive back Isreal Mukuamu spent just one year at Parkway after his dad was transferred to Barksdale. He came to Louisiana from South Carolina..
And now he's headed back.
Israel Mukuamu:
"The opportunity of going back home and being able to play early. I was first committed to Florida State but some uncertainties of the coaching staff so South Carolina stayed on me ever since I visited in the summer. There was no question that after I decommitted from Florida State that South Carolina is where I wanted to be."
