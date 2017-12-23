Pleasant Grove wins school's first ever state football title

The dream was born four years ago when Josh Gibson became the coach of the Pleasant Grove Hawks and today that dream came to fruition. It looked a little dicey at times, the Hawks only leading 28-21 late in the game but two pick six's sealed the win and the Hawks are the 4A Division II State Champions.

Pleasant Grove wide receiver Xavier Benson said, "It was amazing when we closed the game out and looking up at the scoreboard, knowing that we went 16-0 and completed a perfect season."

Head coach Josh Gibson said, "It's just awesome. I'm extremely proud for these guys and that's what it's all about. It's about these guys and to see them buy into the program the way that they did. Our theme was heart and soul and they put their heart and soul into the program. I couldn't be more proud of them, more proud for them and just extremely excited."

Hawks running back TJ Cole said, "To start the game off, I just knew when coach called that play I had to make a big play for my team to put us in great position to have a great tempo and set the game. I couldn't have done it without my line, my quarterback and coach Gibson calling the plays."

For the first time in school history the Hawks entering the offseason as the state champions and they have a lot of talent to work with including quarterback Ben Harmon who is back for his junior season.