Southern Miss excited to arrive in Shreveport for I-Bowl

Southern Miss arrived in Shreveport Saturday afternoon at the Hilton in downtown.

Unlike Florida State the Golden Eagles seem to be excited to be playing in the 42nd Independence Bowl.

Head coach Jay Hopson said several times that even before their season was over, Shreveport is where they wanted to be.

Jay Hopson said, "The Independence Bowl is the 11th oldest bowl in college football. For us to get the opportunity to play here is a big deal. It's something we don't take lightly. We're just blessed to be here and we know we got an outstanding opponent in Florida State. The opportunity to play in the Independence is something we were hoping for. I think two weeks before the season ended we were hoping to be here and to get here is certainly something we're excited about."

Tez Parks said, "This is not a Conference USA Bowl. This is the first time Southern Miss has gotten to come and play in this bowl. It's just a different atmosphere to play an ACC opponent, a different opponent we haven't played so it's going to be a real big game for us."