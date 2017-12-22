Tenaha falls short in state title game

The Tenaha Tigers season coming to an end today with their 27-20 loss to Muenster in the 2A Division II title game here at AT&T Stadium. Now the two teams entering the contest pretty evenly matched, but this one came down to the Tigers inability to get off the field on third down. It's not the ending to the season Tenaha wanted, but the Tigers should still hold their heads high after this game."

Craig Horn said, "I'm proud of everything we've accomplished. I'm proud of the kids and the work ethic that they've established and the character they've exhibited. They'll take that with them forever, and obviously those are successes."

Now the Tigers losing a very talented senior class, including CJ Horn and Trai Gardner. Coach Horn says this was a special group.

Horn said, "Oh they're a tremendous group. Even if you had a gun to my head I couldn't say a negative thing about them. They're awesome. I don't know what I could say about them that.... you know they're a great group."

So a disappointing end to an otherwise terrific season by the Tigers. We talked to Trai Gardner after the game, and he said if it was up to him, this team would rank among the top in Tenaha history.