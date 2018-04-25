Sports

The Saints are looking to 'win' the NFL Draft for second year in a row

By: Brad Cesak

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 06:32 PM CDT

April 25, 2018 - The Saints arguably had the best Draft last season, striking gold with Marshon Lattimore in the first round. He was the defensive rookie of the year. Their other first rounder Ryan ramczyk was also a key fixture across the offensive line. The big steal being Alvin Kamara taken in the third round was the offensive rookie of the year.

Daniel Jeremiah said, "I don't think you change what you did. I think you go back and do exactly what you've done the whole time which is set and take the best availale player. Don't reach for needs. The roster is in pretty good shape like you said. So, I think they're also in a spot where if somebody is aggressively trying to get up to get somebody, I think they are a team that is in perfect position to say 'Ok we'll slide back a bit to get more assets.'"

