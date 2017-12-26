USM Eagles dish on what they want most for Christmas, Louisiana Cuisine and Gift Suit Items

December 25, 2017 - "I want to win for Christmas." Robertson said.

"Just a win for a win for the bowl game." Everett said.

"An independence bowl win how about that that would be a great Christmas gift." Douglas said.

And a bowl win would be the ultimate Christmas gift but only one team can walk away with an Independence Bowl title. Both teams are already leaving Shreveport without being empty handed.

"I got the yeti and the lawn chairs to go out to the baseball games in the spring." Everett said.

"They had a little mini projector and that was pretty cool so and it was portable." Douglas said.

"I picked out the beats and the I think the apple watch." Robertson said.

"I got like a little emergency kit for my car the air in my tires just a little roadside like little kit from the bowl suit I don't need all that pretty stuff." Thigpen said.

Of course what is Christmas without good food? The team will be eating a dinner together and you cant come to Louisiana without being treated to classic dishes. The Eagles were asked about previous notions they might have have on what they think they might be served.

"I don't think I eat shrimp and gumbo I don't think I eat that not just the shrimp but the gumbo part like putting it in together I don't like that." Robertson said.

"Oh yeah i've eaten Alligator before I love it." Everett said.

"Seafood im not touching it no it be spicy around here." Thigpen said.

All fun aside, te team is working hard and most importantly appreciates the opportunity of what it means to practice this time of year.

"A lot of teams don't get the opportunity to play this close to New Years or even Christmas or even be able to play in a bowl game so we just out here trying to enjoy the moment enjoy the whole process and environment that were about to be in." Douglas said.