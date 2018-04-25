Why the Cowboys might not be able to draft a Safety

April 25, 2018 - The Dallas Cowboys could go in several different directions with their first round pick. There are several mock drafts out there that have them taking a Saftey in the first round since that was one of their biggest weaknesses last season. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says that may or may not be the direction they go. The top safety's in Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely be gone..

"You can't overreact and give up half of your draft for one player. If the Cowboys get a safety ok great is that going to be the difference between going 9-7 and say 13-3? If you look up, if you look back at last year I don't think you're sitting there going man the safety cost us two or three games. But a lack of enough depth on the defensive line costs you. A lack of enough depth on the offensive line costs you and a lack of enough depth at linebacker costs you like when Sean Lee was out. So I think you kind of have to look at it that way when your dealing with at least that first round pick."