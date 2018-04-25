Will the Cowboys draft a receiver to replace Dez Thursday night?

The NFL Draft is just over 48 hours away and the Dallas Cowboys have several holes they need to fill this weekend.



They obviously need help at Safety, Linebacker and on the Defensive Line, but the most glaring hole comes on the other side of the football.

The Cowboys released Dez Bryant earlier this month.

Bryant has been their leading receiver for quite some time now.

In fact last year he was targeted 132 times, finishing with 838 yards and six touchdowns.

Dallas has to find a way to replace that production, but Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola doesn't think they'll reach for a receiver just because they need to replace Dez.

Mickey Spagnola said, "I think if they had their drothers I think it would be between three positions, potentially the Wide Receiver spot, the Defensive Tackle spot and the Linebacker position. I think those three things are huge needs for them at that point in the draft and it looks like from the linebacker spot and the defensive tackle spot there should be some pretty good players there. Now when it comes to the wide receivers it depends on how everyone's evaluating those guys."