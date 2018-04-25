Zirnis renews rivalry with Wildfong in South Division Finals

The Shreveport Mudbugs we're able to get the thorn out of their sides winning 2-1 in game five against Corpus Christi but they're not out of the woods yet. Taking on the Lonestar Brahmas next up and one thing that could make the series interesting is that Coach Zirnis and the Brahmas head coach Dan Wildfong, not only played together as Shreveport-Bossier Mudbugs but they were roomates and Coach Zirnis says that he's looking forward to the friendly competition."

Zirnis - Well obviously I know Dan very well and he was my assistant coach this year for a brief moment so we enjoyed doing that. It's Mudbugs going against Lonestar and they're defending champs and Dan's obviously won the championship in the central league and then obviously won the north american league so there's nothing better for us then to knock them down.

So again next up for the Mudbugs they're taking on the Lonestar Brahmas right here at George's Pond in the Hirsch Colisem puck drop is at 7:11.