Cold pattern throughout the week, rain returns for some Tuesday.

Shreveport, Louisiana - High temperatures on Christmas Day ranged from the upper 30s to the low 50s. Sunshine returned to most areas but clouds have returned to the region tonight.

Rainfall is likely to develop in central and southeast Texas along a warm front tonight. That area of rain will move into the ArkLaTex early Tuesday morning. Lightly scattered rain showers will impact Texas and Louisiana throughout the day. As the rain sets in during the morning, temperatures will be a few degrees above freezing, so no winter weather is expected. While we will not see much rain in Arkansas or Oklahoma, it will be overcast to mostly cloudy. Highs across the region will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday we will be locked in under the clouds, but rainfall chances will diminish. A breezy northwest wind will create a cold day in which highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. If you are headed to the Independence Bowl Wednesday afternoon, bundle up, it will be a cold and breezy game.

Additional precipitation may return late Wednesday into early Thursday. There is a window of opportunity to see freezing rain develop across the northern ArkLaTex. Due to the light nature of any rain that develops, any ice accumulation would be light, and few impacts are expected.

We may see some sunshine return next Friday and Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front. This front will move through on New Year's Eve, bringing a very cold start to 2018. Lows may be in the teens with highs in the 30s next Monday/Tuesday.

