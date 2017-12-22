Dry and colder pattern begins after a stormy Friday night

Chance for t'storms and heavy rain continues through much of Friday night. Expect a dry and much cooler Christmas weekend. More rain possible by the middle of next week.

Friday was a very wet day for the northwest half of the Arklatex near and behind a cold front that has slowly moved through the area. Most of the rain with this system has fallen behind the front. As of this writing, two to four inches has already fallen over parts of NE TX and SW AR. The focus of the rain will slowly shift to the southeast Friday evening and night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we only have a marginal risk that any storm will become severe. That risk is confined to the areas of green on the map below.

The rain will wrap up for the most part tonight and we will see the clouds decrease Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine for much of Saturday. This dry weather pattern will continue through the Christmas weekend with near or below normal temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low to mid 30s.

Another disturbance will approach the area Tuesday and Wednesday. It will bring the return of lots of clouds and a chance for some light rain. It still appears that we will be too warm for any winter precipitation. Look for daytime highs next week to stay in the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s. We could see another shot for some precip by the end of the week.

Average High/Low for this time of year: 57/37

Merry Christmas and have a great holiday weekend!!

--Todd Warren