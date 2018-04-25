Front to bring some rain and a brief cool down

Front to bring a little rain and a brief cool down. Weekend weather still looks nearly perfect. Some of the warmest air of the year so far possible by the middle of next week.

Clouds and a little rain increased across the Arklatex Wednesday with a big variation in temperatures. Highs were in the low to mid 60s over the northwest half of the area and in the low to middle 80s over the southeast. The front will continue to move through the area Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. It will bring a good chance for some showers and maybe a thundershower for the entire area. Look for a brief cool down Wednesday night through Thursday behind the front. Lows Thursday morning will likely be in the upper 40s. Daytime highs Thursday afternoon will mainly be in the low 70s. A second weak disturbance will quickly move through the area Thursday night through Friday morning. Rain chances are looking slim with this system so if you get some rain, it won't be much. Futurecast indicates that rainfall totals should be rather light with most of the area receiving a quarter of an inch or less.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rain totals for the next few days will be light even though two disturbances will move through the region. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rain totals for the next few days will be light even though two disturbances will move through the region.

A quiet weather pattern will settle in behind this second system as upper level high pressure moves from west to east across the country. We'll see lots of sunshine from late Friday into the first half of next week. We will also see a big warming trend. Highs should return to the low 80s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will return to the mid to upper 50s. That warming trend will continue through most of next week. Daytime highs could return to the mid to upper 80s. This would be some of the warmest air that we have experienced so far this year. Overnight lows will creep back into the mid to upper 60s as we experience an increase in humidity. Our next best shot at some storms and heavy rain will likely hold off until the end of next week or possibly next weekend.

Average High/Low for today's date: 79/56.

--Todd Warren