Upper level high pressure to bring hottest air of the summer later this week. Very little rain until maybe early next week.

Tuesday was another hot and humid day in the Arklatex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and soared into the mid 90s. Heat index values once again climbed to the 100 to 105 degree range. Remember the heat index is a value that estimates the effect that humid air has on reducing your body's ability to cool itself. In other words, your sweat doesn't evaporate as quickly when it is humid making you feel hotter. We start to get more concerned about heat index when it climbs above 105 degrees.

Upper level high pressure began spreading over the area today. This eliminated any rain from the radar as we have stay dry over the vast majority of the area. This high will slowly strengthen and move over the eastern half of the country by the weekend. This will keep us dry and will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 90s later this week. Heat index values will approach 105.

We might see temperatures moderate a little by the first of next week as the high shift more to the north and weak disturbances move along the bottom of its circulation. Look for daytime highs to ease back to the mid 90s by the beginning of next week. By Monday, we might see the chance for the hit or miss storm return to the forecast. That rain chance may increase a little as we go through next week. Models indicate that any rain that we get through next Tuesday should be rather light with totals staying less than 1/2".

Average High/Low for today's date: 92/71.

--Todd Warren