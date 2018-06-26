Hot and humid Tuesday, very isolated rain chance. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Forecast Tuesday afternoon highs [ + - ] Video

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - Temperatures will be in the 70s before 9 a.m., but after that we are looking at another hot and humid day. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy and will remain that way throughout the day.

The upper low to our northwest that has been churning the daily thunderstorms for the northern ArkLaTex is pulling away from the region today, and in its place high pressure is nosing into the region. Summer high means hot and dry, and that is the way the pattern is shaping up for the remainder of the week. We may see an isolated rain shower close to the region today, but there is little chance of any sustained rain to cool temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s, with a few areas pushing the upper 90s, with high humidity bringing heat index values of 100 to 104 degrees.

The center of the high will be overhead later this week, bringing a few days in the upper 90s, and the potential for heat advisories for heat index values at or above 105 degrees. Thankfully, it looks like a chance of rain will return late in the weekend or early next week which should cool temperatures before they go any higher.

