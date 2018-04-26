Weather Forecasts

Rain chances slim through weekend

By: Patrick Dennis

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 04:54 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

Overall, a pretty quiet weather pattern is on tap. 

Some scattered clouds will be possible today and through tonight. 

Rain chances are slim.  Sunny weather expected for the weekend.  Highs today near 70.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected