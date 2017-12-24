Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - Santa and his reindeer will be bringing some frigid air overnight, and the cold temperatures will stick around for the entire upcoming week.

Behind a cold front skies are slowly clearing across the northern ArkLaTex this evening. Wind will relax overnight and our lows will fall into the 20s in most areas.

For Christmas Day we will see partly cloudy skies early in the day and a few upper level clouds drifting through. I am optimistic we will see sunshine filter through the clouds for most of the day. However, the sunshine will have a difficult time warming our arctic air as highs will be in the 40s once again in most areas.

Our next disturbance will move in early Tuesday. It will bring a chance for scattered light rain showers during the day across mainly Texas and Louisiana. Despite the cold temperatures we will remain above freezing so no freezing rain or snow is expected.

We will stay overcast and breezy on Wednesday. If you are headed to the Independence Bowl, bundle up, as the cloudy skies and breezy north wind will bring gametime wind chills in the 30s. Highs will top out in the low 40s with a low chance for any precipitation.

Another disturbance will move in late Wednesday/early Thursday. With temperatures near freezing there is a very slight chance we may see a brief changeover to ice during this timeframe, but confidence is low. We'll likely see another round of cold rain during the day on Thursday.

The chilly afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s will continue through New Year's Eve with a chance of additional precipitation arriving with a cold front during the New Year's timeframe.

