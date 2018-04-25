Weather Forecasts

Showers try to return

By: Patrick Dennis

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 05:05 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 06:57 AM CDT

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today. 

While scattered showers or storms will be possible later today, nothing major is expected. 

Highs today will range from near 70 to near 80 as a front moves through the area today.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected