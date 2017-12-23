Sun returns Sunday, cold air continues for Christmas.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - High temperatures to begin the weekend were held in the low/mid 40s, about a 35 degree cool down from Friday afternoon highs for much of the region.

Clouds are beginning to dissipate this evening, and we will see partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dipping into the low and mid 30s. A breezy wind will somewhat let up during the overnight hours.

For Sunday, expect more sunshine, but we will stay partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 50s with a breezy northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour creating a cool day for us. Sunday may very well turn into our 'warmest' day of the upcoming week.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive on Christmas. We will see all day sunshine with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s and low 50s.

A series of disturbances will impact the region Tuesday through Thursday. As of now it looks like we may see a cool rain develop each day, with the best rain chances appearing to be across Texas and Louisiana. Highs will remain in the 40s / low 50s for much of the upcoming week.

