Weather Forecasts

Sunny weather through the weekend

By: Patrick Dennis

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 08:22 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 09:03 AM CDT

Lots of sun through the upcoming weekend. 

Highs today near 77 and near 80 on Saturday and Sunday. 

