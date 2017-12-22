Thunderstorms and heavy rain for Friday.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - Our short lived spring weather pattern will come to an end today as a strong cold front slowly moves through the ArkLaTex.



Steady rain is likely to fall across the northern ArkLaTex this morning, before drifting south during the day. Several rounds of rainfall are expectedin all counties and parishes well into Friday night. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most areas along and north of I-20. Most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, but some isolated spots up to 5 inches are possible. Due to recent rainfall, runoff will occur quickly, and we could see localized flooding of roads and drainage areas.

Temperatures will be tricky today due to the slow movement of the front. It will be a cool day in northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas where highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s. The slow movement will give many areas of Louisiana and deep east Texas a chance to warm into the 70s.

The warm air ahead of the front will lead to a marginal risk of strong to severe storms for most of us later this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce high wind gusts or a brief weak tornado.

