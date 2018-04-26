Warming trend to begin Friday. Expect a perfect weather weekend.

Warming trend to begin Friday and continue through most of next week. Weekend still looks nearly perfect. Next shot at strong to severe storms could arrive by the last half of next week.

Thursday was a pleasant day around the Arklatex. We experienced a mix of sunshine and cloud with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect a warming trend to begin Friday. Another weak disturbance will move across the area late Thursday night and Friday morning. Models are in pretty good agreement that the vast majority of us will stay dry. We will see quite a few clouds as this system moves through. Friday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky. Those clouds will begin to decrease and we should see plenty of sunshine by Friday afternoon. Highs Friday will likely warm to the mid 70s.

Look for the sunshine and the warming trend to continue through the weekend. Low temperatures this weekend will stay slightly below normal in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Daytime highs will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. The wind will become more southeasterly by Monday. That will begin to transport some moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. That being said, we'll begin to see more clouds mixing in with the sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. By Wednesday and especially by Thursday, we should have enough moisture in place to produce some showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the last half of next week. That risk could begin across the extreme NW part of our area by Wednesday night.

It will gradually shift SE to include the rest of the area Thursday and possibly Friday. If we have severe weather issues, all threats will be possible. Highs during this period will stay in the mid 80s. Lows will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Average High/Low for today's date: 79/57.

--Todd Warren