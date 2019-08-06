2020 US Senate Race

Skip to content
Top Stories
Did you see it? Facebook giving you up-to-date climate change info on your page
13-year-old finds grandfather’s gun in vehicle console, accidentally shoots herself, 8-year-old in Mamou
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally inches closer to the Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally to stay east of the ArkLaTex, warm weather for a few more days, heat and humidity drop this weekend
Live update: Sally maintains strength with 100 mph winds; minimal impact expected in the ArkLaTex
Sally continues to strengthen with minimal impact on the ArkLaTex; slightly drier air arrives by the weekend
You can’t say the crowds influenced rusty NFL officials
Timeout? Fangio’s late approach questioned after Denver loss
Bobsled worlds moved to Germany over coronavirus worries
LEADING OFF: Blue Jays-Yanks, Padres go for 9th straight
State Fair of Louisiana rescheduled to spring of 2021
Shreveport officials, neighbors ask for senseless crime to stop after 2-year old shot in Mooretown
Paws in the Park 2020 coming up
Beyond the Protests: Praise in the Parking Lot
Paws in the Park 2020 coming up
John Boyega quits perfume ambassador role over Chinese ad
Rosa Parks’ home displayed in Italy as US race tensions rise
Pandemic forces journalists to rethink campaign coverage
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
T.I. settles federal claim he pushed bogus cryptocurrency
UN enlists slew of celebrities for film on global issues
Search
Accidental shooting
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally inches closer to the Gulf Coast
Video
Hurricane Sally to stay east of the ArkLaTex, warm weather for a few more days, heat and humidity drop this weekend
Video
Mother of Larry Watson wants people with information to come forward
Video
Health professionals seeing more severe symptoms of COVID-19 in children
Video
Lebanon couple charged with Criminal Homicide after boy found dead
Video
SAU reaches milestone with zero positive cases in isolation on campus
Video
As Texans reap unemployment benefits, some federal assistance dwindles
Video
BAYLOR COUNTY GREYHOUND BUS CRASH
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through September
Mother dealing with unexpected loss of son
Video
Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged
Video
Louisville to settle wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor’s family
Man wanted for burglarizing Shreveport home
Ashdown Public Schools to offer students free meals until December
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
Marshall company creates oral COVID-19 test kit
Video
Astronomers see hints of life in clouds of Venus
Video
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video
‘Princess Bride’ stars reunite in live-streamed script reading
Video
DNA evidence leads to a ‘stunning’ conclusion on an all-new ‘Dateline’
Video
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be virtual this year
Teen who beat the odds thanks hospice nurse who cared for him as a baby
Video
Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000