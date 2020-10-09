Your Local Election Headquarters

What time is the Cornyn-Hegar Texas Senate debate Friday?

2020 US Senate Race

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar face off against each other in a statewide televised debate at 7 p.m. CT Friday.

Viewers can follow the debate on KTAL NBC 6, on ArkLaTexhomepage.com, or on the ArklaTexhomepage app.

The two will be at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin and will answer viewer-submitted questions as well as those from moderators Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez from KXAN and Gromer Jeffers Jr from the Dallas Morning News. They’re expected to discuss their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

It will also be broadcast on Nexstar stations throughout Texas.

People can also follow the hashtag #TXSenateDebate for the latest coverage.

    Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)
    Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)
    Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)
    Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)

