(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are upon us. Athletes from around the world are competing on the biggest stages in their sports, from snowboarding to ice skating to curling and everything else in between. Each and every athlete is vying for one thing: to land on the podium.

When they reach that podium, each will be adorned with one of three medals: gold, silver, or bronze. The medals carry more significance than an acknowledgment of an Olympic feat. They pay tribute to the host city, Beijing.

According to the International Olympic Committee, the Beijing 2022 medals are named “Tong Xin,” meaning “together as one.” They are composed of five rings and a center with a design based on Chinese ancient jade concentric circle pendants.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic medals were designed based on Chinese ancient jade concentric circle pendants. (International Olympic Committee)

The five rings of the medals represent “the Olympic spirit to bring people together and the splendour of the Olympic Winter Games being shared all over the world.” The medals were also designed to resemble the jade-inlaid medals of the Summer Games in 2008, which was the first time jade was used in the medals.

Additionally, this year’s medals are meant to emphasize Beijing’s status as the first “Dual Olympic City,” meaning China’s capital has held both Summer and Winter Games.

In the center of this year’s medals is the Olympic symbol of five interlaced rings, which “expresses the activity of the Olympic Movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games.” Surrounding the center of the medal are rings of ice, snow, and cloud patterns.

On the reverse of each medal is the emblem of the Beijing 2022 games, the Olympic rings, and the full Chinese name of the Games. Around the center are five rings and numerous small holes, again resembling a traditional jade pendant. In the outermost ring at the bottom is the name of the medal event.

The International Olympics Committee describes the emblem for Beijing 2022 as combining “traditional and modern elements of Chinese culture,” noting its “features embodying the passion and vitality of winter sports.”

This year’s Games are the 24th Winter Games and the second to be held in China.