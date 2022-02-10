BEIJING (NEXSTAR) – It’s “panda-monium” in Beijing. The Olympic mascot is everywhere and in very high demand.

From statues to pillows and all sorts of other items, Bing Dwen Dwen is a popular guy in Beijing. So popular that they’re ramping up production in the middle of the games.

“He’s very cute,” said volunteer Amanda Zhou.

Volunteer Xueying Wang explained the meaning behind the adorable mascot’s name. “Bing means ice, like the Winter Olympic Games, and Dwen Dwen is like a panda, is so fat and so cute and I love it so much because everywhere in China, we all want to buy a Bing Dwen Dwen and it’s very fantastic and I love it very much.”

Merchandise of the mascot is in such high demand that there are now limits on how much people can buy.

“Always a huge queue. There’s always a hundred people these days. I’ve seen people with hats, gloves and shirts, so they must love it,” said pin collector Ben De Montagnac.

Production is ramping up to meet the continued demand.

The design for Bing Dwen Dwen was created by a Chinese art professor – selected from more than 5,800 submissions.

His Paralympic counterpart is Shuey Rhon Rhon.

“The Shuey Rhon Rhon is like do you know the lantern of our Chinese traditional culture so I think those two are loved very much,” said Xueing Wang.

Very loved indeed.