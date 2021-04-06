About KSHV 45

KSHV 45 is a MyNetworkTV affiliate serving Shreveport, Louisiana and Texarkana, Texas.
KSHV 45 Programming includes Hot Bench, Dateline, Loving Living Local, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, TMZ, Schitt’s Creek, and much more!
Watch V45 Texarkana First News weekdays at 5:30 p.m.
Channel listings:
|KSHV-DT
Virtual channel 45.1 MyNetworkTV
|Cable (view full channel listings here):
Comcast Xfinity: 9 (SD), 1009 (HD)
Suddenlink: 9 (SD & HD)
NewWave Communication: 10 (SD), 206 (HD)
Cable One: 45 (SD), 1045 (HD)
|Virtual channel 45.2 Court TV Mystery
|Virtual channel 45.3 Ion Television
|Virtual channel 45.4 Quest