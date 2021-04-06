About KSHV 45



KSHV 45 is a MyNetworkTV affiliate serving Shreveport, Louisiana and Texarkana, Texas.

KSHV 45 Programming includes Hot Bench, Dateline, Loving Living Local, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, TMZ, Schitt’s Creek, and much more!

Watch V45 Texarkana First News weekdays at 5:30 p.m.

Channel listings: