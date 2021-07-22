KSHV Sale Notice

On July 15, 2021, White Knight Broadcasting of Shreveport License Corp., licensee of KSHV-TV, Channel 16, Shreveport, Louisiana, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KSHV-TV’s license to Nexstar Media Inc.

Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey+25076ff37a831161017a9ab1c83b242c&id=25076ff37a831161017a9ab1c83b242c&goBack=N