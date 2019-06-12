All in a Days Drive

Find fun, relaxation, and adventure close to home. All of the businesses we are featuring here are

“All in a Day’s Drive.”

We encourage you to take your friends and family and explore the areas outside of just our local areas.

There’s so much to see and do in this part of Louisiana, given our proximity to Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and other parts of the state.

Simply click on the logo to learn more about the business. Plan a trip this week/weekend and go have fun for the day!

Contests and more fun features to come!

___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___

MARSHALL, TEXAS

Marshall's Historic Downtown District offers year-round shopping, dining, galleries, and the annual Wonderland of Lights.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau at 301 N. Washington is your “go-to” for visitor information.

SHOPPING IN MARSHALL

Blissmore Valley Ranch Company Store 208 N. Washington Home décor, antiques, & baby clothing The Brass Trunk 111 E. Travis Ladies clothing boutique & accessories Deborah’s Boutique 100 W. Grand Ladies clothing boutique & accessories Downtown Girls and Brother 100 W. Grand, Suite C Children’s, juniors, & ladies boutique The General Store – Addictions by Rhonda 216 N. Washington Clothing, accessories, & home goods

The Infield Downtown 315 N. Washington Indoor baseball & softball facility The Linen Peddler 211 N. Bolivar Home décor, bedding, and gift registry Pazzo Vino Wine Merchant 205 N. Washington Full service Italian wine merchant & espresso lounge Sammy’s DownTown Music 212 N. Washington One Stop Music Shop – Instruments, audio/visual production, & lessons The Weisman Center 211 N. Washington Clothing, jewelry, art, antiques, and collectibles

DINING IN MARSHALL

The Blue Frog – Inside Blissmore Valley Ranch Company Store 208 N. Washington Casual, southern inspired cuisine, lunch counter, take & bake, and catering Cajun Tex 104 W. Grand Cajun & creole cuisine, burgers, steaks, & salads Central Perks – Inside The Weisman Center 211 N. Washington Elevated spins on sandwiches, salads, burgers, and espresso drinks D’s Diner Inside the General Store – Addictions by Rhonda 216 N. Washington Plate lunch specials, pie, & Blue Bell

The Ginocchio 707 N. Washington Upscale dining & full-service historic bar Joe Pine Coffee Company 207 N. Washington Signature coffee drinks, baked goods, and East Texas Gear McKee’s Soul Food 211 N. Wellington A variety of soul food dinners from mother’s kitchen OS2 Restaurant & Pub 102 E. Houston Fine dining & bar food