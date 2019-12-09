ArkLaTex Remarkable Women of 2021

March is International Women’s Month

International Women’s Month recognizes the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

KTAL NBC 6 will celebrate ArkLaTex women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month, it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In order to celebrate these women properly, we need to highlight and recognize their accomplishments. There are stories to be told and we will not only tell their stories, we will HONOR the remarkable women in these stories.

Beginning December 7th, 2020, KTAL NBC 6 and all Nexstar local TV markets will accept nominations for the Remarkable Woman of the Year. Based on select criteria such as community contributions, self-achievement and impact on families, KTAL NBC 6 will select four (4) local women to be considered for the ArkLaTex Remarkable Woman of the Year. All four local nominees will be featured in the KTAL NBC 6 newscasts and will be highlighted on Arklatexhomepage.com.

On April 1, 2021, one (1) woman will be announced as KTAL NBC 6 Remarkable Woman winner/finalist, and they will be eligible for consideration for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” Award. The national winner will be featured and announced on WGN’s Remarkable Women Special on April 10th at 6 PM CT.

If you would like to nominate a Remarkable Woman, the nomination will be a short original essay of 500 words or less about your nominee. Your nomination will be judged on the following criteria:

community contributions (34%)

self-achievement (33%)

impact on families (33%)

KTAL NBC 6 will be accepting nominations starting on December 7, 2020 at 12:00am and ending on December 20, 2020 at 11:59pm.

Please make your nominations below. Help us celebrate Remarkable Women in the ArkLaTex!

Sharon Roberson-Jones – WINNER Carthage Through her teen empowerment program, Excellent TEEN Choice, Sharon Roberson-Jones now serves children in the same schools she attended in the Carthage Independent School District. Read More… Amber Perry Shreveport In addition to being a mother, wife, and daughter, Amber Perry works for the Inspector General at the 307th Bomb Wing and is active in the community. Read More… Jamie Davis Bossier City For her daughters and other young women, Jamie sets an example of what it means to be a hardworking, successful woman. Read More… Jacqueline Scott Shreveport Attorney Jacqueline Scott has a lifetime of experience to share with those in her courtroom and in the community. Read More…