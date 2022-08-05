Internet Brands

Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
75°
Shreveport
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
News Poll Question
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Military Matters
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Entertainment
Weird
Gas Buddy ⛽
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect …
LSU Health, medical leaders to offer update on COVID-19 …
‘Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every …
Video
Trio accused of bending cards, cheating on Las Vegas …
Your Local Election HQ
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
ArkLaTex Power Outages
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans …
Gallery
Top Stories
Scattered storms return Wednesday
Video
Kidscast: Adelyn Hicks
Video
Storms to linger Wednesday with heavy rain possible
Video
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according …
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
HBCU Football
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
The Big Game
Top Stories
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
Lucky 13: Mariners top Yankees in extras for tense …
Machado’s 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over …
Serena’s Choice: Williams’ tough call resonates with …
KTALcares
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Operation Kindness
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
6 Hours of Caring
Something Good with Lynn Vance
Fit for Life
Remarkable Women
Voices of Courage
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Something Good: Meet some of the Refine Design Décor …
Video
CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …
Video
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
New mural unveiled in downtown Shreveport
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with love
Book Club
Enter for kids in the kitchen
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App 📲
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Employment News
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
Trending Stories
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
2 shot, 1 dead in Bossier City shooting
Teen suspect sought in shooting, 1 wounded
Funerals set for sisters found in Cass Co. pond
Man wanted for theft, threatening Walmart employee
Don't Miss
New one-stop shopping area for Shreveport businesses
Dr. Seuss’ home on sale for first time in 75 years
Inside the NOLA church preparing for the Pope
Things in the 80s that are unacceptable today
Geomagnetic storm caused by sun’s ‘coronal hole’ …