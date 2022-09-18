The 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid enters the new model with what Kia calls an “optimized” trim-level lineup that gives the crossover SUV a roughly $2,500 price bump.

That “optimization” included the discontinuation of the base Sorento Hybrid S trim level, which started at $35,345 (with destination) for 2022. That leaves the front-wheel-drive EX as the base model for 2023, and it costs $37,886 including destination.

2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid

That price represents a $2,541 premium over the 2022 Sorento Hybrid S, as well as a $1,141 increase over the 2022 EX front-wheel-drive model. Adding all-wheel drive to the EX adds $1,800 to the price for 2023.

Kia is also adding a new range-topping SX-P trim level for 2023, which starts at $43,685 with destination. It adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, perforated leather seats, a Bose audio system, and more driver aids, among other equipment.

The Sorento Hybrid is mechanically unchanged, still using a 1.6-liter turbo-4 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with a single electric motor. Output is 227 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, with EPA-rated fuel economy of 37 mpg combined (39 mpg city, 35 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 36 mpg combined (33 mpg city, 34 mpg highway) with AWD.

2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid

This is effectively the third model year of the Sorento Hybrid. Initially for 2021 it was front-wheel-drive only, and we found it to be a pleasant-driving model that outdoes the Toyota Highlander Hybrid in many respects—although we were surprised it didn’t attempt to catch onto the magic of the wildly successful Kia Telluride.

The 2022 model year brought all-wheel drive plus a plug-in hybrid version with an EPA-rated 32 miles of electric range.

The pricing and model changes might help provide a little more differentiation from the Sportage Hybrid introduced for 2023. Kia is also introducing a Sportage plug-in hybrid.

