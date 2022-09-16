German racing team ByKolles has provided a first look at its new hypercar derived from the Le Mans Hypercar race car it is expected to enter the 2023 World Endurance Championship.

This week the hypercar started testing near ByKolles’ headquarters in Greding, Germany, where these photos were taken.

ByKolles plans to enter its LMH race car in the Hypercars class of the WEC under the branding of historic British racing team Vanwall, though it isn’t entirely certain whether the car will actually race under that name, especially as there’s a separate effort in the U.K. to revive the Vanwall name.

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar race car

The original Vanwall was a British racing team that counted the likes of Stirling Moss and Lotus founder Colin Chapman among its drivers, and was the winner of the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 1958.

Despite the ambiguity of the use of the Vanwall name, ByKolles is pushing ahead with the development of its LMH race car under Vanwall branding. The car is officially known as the Vanwall Vandervell LMH. The road-going version goes by the name Vanwall Vandervell 1000, the number signifying a targeted 1,000-hp output.

ByKolles hasn’t provided any information alongside the photos of the Vanwall Vandervell 1000 posted to social model. The team has previously announced plans to launch a version of its LMH race car for track enthusiasts, and another for road use. The track car was previously announced to run the same engine as the race car, a Gibson V-8, and it was also said to be coming with a weight of just 2,094 lb due to a lack of ballast the race car would need to carry under Balance of Performance rules. The road car was said to be coming with a V-8 augmented by a hybrid system to generate a total 1,000 hp.

Related Articles