SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The artistic director for Shreveport’s Inter City Row Modern Dance Co. is on a mission to create opportunities in dance for those who are aspiring to become professional or semi-professional dancers.

Shreveport native Luther Cox Jr. grew up dancing.

“I was an excellent community dancer, according to my mama,” Cox told us. “Being a young man growing up in Shreveport, as long as you were doing the popular dances, it was fine.”

However, he didn’t fully understand the potential of dance until going to college.

“When I left here and started my college training at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee in my sophomore year, I saw the orchesis club.”

This introduced a new world of dance to Cox.

“They were doing all the things that I already could do. I said I wanted to do that dance. And that’s when I became involved in dance.”

During his time at Florida A&M University, he learned all about modern dance, jazz, ballet, and many others. Some relate to African culture. After college, he wanted to come back to Shreveport and make an impact on the next generation of children.

“I went to A&M and realized all the things that I have been missing culturally. I said I would never allow anybody to leave Shreveport and say they did not have it.”

Since the 1970s, he has built a reputation for being the only black male dance teacher in the Shreveport area.

In 2010, he purchased an old dry cleaner’s building that had become an eyesore in the Cooper Road community at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Simpkin Drive. He remodeled it into a place of hope and opportunity for children and adults.

“When I first came back to Shreveport, one of the things I learned was that the Cooper Road had the highest concentration of Blacks only second to Harlem in New York,” he said.

Since opening the location a decade ago, he said he has been able to help children stay out of trouble and teach them about the world through modern dance.

“I find it very very very enjoyable. I find it to be something that is really really necessary. Because some of the students I’ve had, especially the men, they would go, ‘I didn’t know so many men danced. I would say, ‘Yeah, that’s because you don’t go anywhere.'”

One of his students, who started in his adult class, shares how appreciative she is to learn from Cox.

“We learned more than dance. He taught us character, he taught us how to be young ladies. He taught the young men how to be men,” Neverlyn Tow said. “When your children learn that there is something greater and better. I don’t care where you come from and I don’t care where you start it’s where you end up.”

Cox says he enjoys working with children in the community and teaching them about the world and the opportunities that are available to them.

“It just became a very, very wonderful experience for me and it still is after these many years.”

Classes are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes are $45. check out the Inter City Row Modern Dance Company website for more information.