BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University (LSU) is launching a new program on campus this semester. LSU will launch the African and African American Studies (AAAS) as a new department in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

On Feb. 20, the department will host an official launch event “honoring the past and preparing for the future.” The event will take place at the French House, Ogden Honors College from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Victor Anderson of Vanderbilt University and professor of African, Diaspora, and Religious Studies.

The LSU gospel choir and the LSU School of Music faculty jazz quintet will be a part of the celebration.