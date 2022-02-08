DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is honoring a Donaldsonville man for Black History Month.

Leonard Julien Sr. was born into a family of sugar cane farmers, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. Julien Sr. patented a design that made farming sugar cane easier to produce, build and operate.

Julien Sr. and his brother Harold Julien built the planter which saved farmers time.

Leonard Julien Sr. Photo courtesy of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO and Julien Jr, the son of Leonard Julien Sr., are working together to relocate one of the original planters to the River Road African American Museum in an exclusive exhibit.