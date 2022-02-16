SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – He’s an ordained minister who’s also a minister of health.

“Mind, body, spirit is what Fit for Life Ministries is all about,” said Blount.

Helping people become Fit for Life is a calling for Robert Blount, who’s better known by his nickname, Supermann.

The Shreveport native, who lived in Atlanta for many years, has a list of credentials that will make you believe he is super-human.

The former bodybuilding champion trained with Pro-Wrestler Tony Atlas and Mr. World Tony Pearson.

“I was the first African-American to ever open and run a health club in America,” Blount said.

In that gym, he was a trainer to the stars, including Hall of Fame NBA Player Domonique Wilkins, Hall of Fame NBA coach Doc Rivers, and a long list of entertainers and pro wrestlers.

His crowning achievement is training eight-time Mr. Olympia, Lee Haney.

“Lee and I trained together and we won seven more Mr. Olympias to break Arnold Scharzenegger’s record,” Blount said.

He says after all of that, he felt a call to come home to Shreveport.

“Lousiana is 50th in the nation in overall health,” Blount explained. “And my job, my calling, is to help people in Louisiana to live healthier lifestyles.”

He now promotes fitness to thousands of children in Northwest Louisiana. He hosts an annual Health and Wellness Expo and the Optimum Classic Championships bodybuilding competition.

“We have athletes flying from all over the world to right here in Shreveport,” said Blount. “They’re helping us with the message of being Fit for Life.”

He’s had influence around the world, but sometimes it’s the small, quiet ministry in his private gym that makes the biggest impact.

“The fact that I can come in here and practice my faith with this,” said Jerome Cox, client. “That’s a wonderful, beautiful thing.”

“The amount of time he has with you isn’t going to be just within these four walls,” said Megan Chavez, client. “It’s going to be in your day-to-day life with your children, in your church, and to me, that’s a bigger impact than getting big muscles.”