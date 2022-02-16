(STACKER) – For more than 100 years, Black athletes have shaped the course of American sports. In the early 20th century, it was much harder for Black athletes to make an impact in their respective fields, but there were plenty of trailblazers, nonetheless.

The Negro Leagues provided an outlet for hundreds of talented baseball players who were then disallowed from suiting up for teams in Major League Baseball. Boxing was another sport where Black athletes excelled, with many famous Black boxers becoming world champions and fighting in some of the country’s most storied venues.

Jesse Owens made a thunderous statement for Black athletes at the 1936 Olympics, which were held in Nazi Germany. A decade later, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, and professional sports forever changed as Black athletes quickly made their marks in a variety of leagues.

As Black athletes became more accepted in the American sporting landscape, they began using their platform for different causes. Few figures have used their voices like Muhammad Ali, who protested wars and was proud of his Muslim faith. Soon after, Tommie Smith and John Carlos sent their messages to the world at the 1968 Olympics, inspiring future social justice champions like Colin Kaepernick.

1920: Negro National League

Rube Foster was one of many advocates for a professional baseball league for Black athletes. In 1920, the Negro National League was formed at a YMCA in Kansas City. In the coming years, future Hall of Famers like Satchel Paige rose to stardom in this league.

Aug. 2, 1942, file photo, Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York’s Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history. The league said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)

1921: Fritz Pollard becomes a player/coach

Hall of Famer Fritz Pollard was a man of many firsts. Pollard was Brown University’s first Black player, and became professional football’s first Black coach, later going on to play for and then couch the Akron Pros. Later that decade, Black players had all but disappeared from American professional football.

1919: Fritz Pollard becomes the first black athlete to play professional football for a major team, the Akron Pros. In 1920, the team would join the newly founded American Professional Football Association, later renamed the National Football League, and Pollard would help lead them to the league’s first crown. The following year he became the NFL’s first black coach. (STACKER)

1922: Battling Siki becomes boxing champ

Louis Mbarick Fall, known in the ring as Battling Siki, took on light heavyweight titleholder Georges Carpentier. Allegedly, the fight was fixed for Siki to lose, but after getting hit by Carpentier, Siki knocked out Carpentier to become champion.

Battling Siki was the world’s first African world boxing champion (Source: The Independent)

1923: KC Monarchs reign supreme

The Kansas City Monarchs were one of the inaugural franchises of the Negro National League. After the Chicago American Giants won titles from 1920-22, the Monarchs stopped a four-peat by capturing the 1923 pennant.

The Kansas City Monarch (Source: KSHB)

1924: DeHart Hubbard makes Olympic history

At the 1924 Summer Olympics, DeHart Hubbard became the first Black American to win an individual gold medal. A long jump specialist, Hubbard went on to win Big Ten and NCAA titles at the University of Michigan. In 1957, Hubbard was elected to the National Track Hall of Fame.

William DeHart Hubbard, winner of the long jump at the 1924 Olympic Games. (Source: cincinnati.com)

1925: Harry Wills megafight controversy

Harry Wills was a top heavyweight contender in the 1920s, and in 1925, agreed to fight Jack Dempsey. But the governor of New York later canceled the fight, fearing race riots between Wills, a Black fighter, and Dempsey, a white fighter. Wills received $50,000 in compensation.

Harry Willis was set to fight Jack Dempsey but the fight was canceled for fear of race riots. (Source: Syncopated Times)

1926: Tiger Flowers

In February, middleweight Tiger Flowers took on champion Harry Greb at Madison Square Garden. Flowers won a unanimous decision and became the first Black American middleweight world champion. In 1927, Flowers died following complications from surgery.

1932: Eddie Tolan enters the record books

After an injury derailed a promising football career at the University of Michigan, Eddie Tolan took up track and field. At the 1932 Summer Games, Tolan became the first American track athlete to double up with gold medals at the Olympics, winning the 100m and 200m races.

1933: An NFL exodus

Joe Lillard and Ray Kemp were the last two Black players in the NFL by the 1933 season. After the season was complete, the NFL wouldn’t have another Black player until 1946, when Kenny Washington signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

1934: Josh Gibson’s legend grows

Accurate statistics from the Negro Leagues are hard to come by due to inconsistent record-keeping, but few baseball historians contest the impact of slugger Josh Gibson. In 1934, in a game at Yankee Stadium, Gibson hit a home run that reportedly flew out of the mammoth park. Other reports claim Gibson once hit 84 home runs in a season, and more than 800 during his career.

In 1934, in a game at Yankee Stadium, Gibson hit a home run that reportedly flew out of the mammoth park. (Source: Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

1936: Jesse Owens runs into history

Held in Berlin, the 1936 Summer Olympics were intended to be an affirmation of German superiority (at least by the plans of the Nazi party). Jesse Owens smashed those perceptions by winning four gold medals. Forty years later, Owens was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

1936: Jesse Owens wins his fourth gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Berlin as the United States takes first place in the 400-meter relay. With the achievement, Owens became the first American to win four medals in one Olympiad.

1937: Joe Louis reaches the mountaintop

After an upset loss to Max Schmelling in 1936, Joe Louis rebounded by winning the heavyweight championship a year later. Louis then avenged his loss to Schmelling in 1938 and went on to become one of the world’s most revered prizefighters.

1941: The Life of Satchel Paige

In June, LIFE Magazine featured Negro League pitcher Satchel Paige, replete with flattering quotes from the likes of Joe DiMaggio. Seven years later, Paige made his Major League Baseball debut and helped the Cleveland Indians win the World Series.

1906: Baseball pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige, the first player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame based upon his play in the Negro leagues, is born in Mobile, Alabama.

1942: World War II threatens Negro Leagues

With American forces fully invested in World War II and young men from all backgrounds being drafted into the military, the Negro Leagues suffered a decline in players. Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby were among those who fought in the war, with a reported 119 Negro Leaguers serving in the early 1940s.

1943: Eddie Robinson’s commitment to Grambling athletics

In 1943, Eddie Robinson coached basketball at Grambling State University. What made Robinson’s hiring unique was that he already coached the football team. Robinson held both jobs for several years, but coached the football team until 1997, sending hundreds of players into the pros, which helped earn him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson, 78, is taken away from Eddie Robinson Stadium after coaching his last home game in Grambling, La., Saturday, Nov. 15, 1997. Robinson, who has coached Grambling for 57 years, lost his final home game to North Carolina A&T 37-35. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

1945: Branch Rickey signs Jackie Robinson

Branch Rickey was an ardent advocate for breaking down baseball’s color barrier. Rickey extensively scouted Negro League players and in 1945, signed Jackie Robinson to a minor league contract. Before signing him, Rickey interviewed Robinson and peppered him with racial slurs, to see how the young ballplayer would withstand taunts from fans.

1946: Jackie Robinson debuts; Josh Gibson exits

Jackie Robinson debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers’ minor league affiliate Montreal Royals in the spring of 1946. Robinson encountered repeated verbal attacks over the course of the season but proved to be every bit of the talent the Dodgers had hoped for. Meanwhile, Josh Gibson played his last season in the Negro Leagues and died less than a year later.

1947: Jackie Robinson integrates baseball

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player to play in a Major League Baseball game. The Dodgers won, 5-3, but more importantly Robinson opened the door for hundreds of Black and minority ballplayers to enter the big leagues in years to come.

1947: Jackie Robinson, who broke the MLB color barrier earlier in the season when he began playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers, is named Rookie of the Year by the Sporting News.

1948: Alice Coachman and Audrey Patterson blaze Olympic trails

At the 1948 Olympics in London, Audrey Patterson won a bronze medal in the 200m, becoming the first Black American woman to win an Olympic medal. A few days later, Alice Coachman became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in track and field. Coachman later became the first Black female athlete to endorse a product, signing on with Coca-Cola.

Alice Coachmen high jumping in 1948 Olympics, wins gold medal (Source: Black History Month.org)

1950: The first Black players enter the NBA

During the 1950-51 season, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, Chuck Cooper, and Earl Lloyd became the first Black players to enter the NBA. All three hold different distinctions—Cooper was the first to be drafted by an NBA team, Clifton was the first to sign an NBA contract, and Lloyd was the first to enter an NBA game.

SYRACUSE, NY – 1950: Earl Lloyd #11 of the Syracuse Nationals poses for a portrait circa 1950 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by The Stevenson Collection/ NBAE/ Getty Images)

1951: Duke Slater is immortalized

The College Football Hall of Fame inaugurated its first class in 1951. Duke Slater was among its members. A star tackle and All-American at Iowa, Slater went on to become a Superior Court judge.

1954: Willie Mays enters the record books

Willie Mays burst onto the MLB scene in 1951, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award. But it was in 1954 when Mays became part of baseball lore, with one of the most memorable seasons of any player to date. Mays won the batting title and MVP, then in the World Series made an over-the-shoulder catch that is still considered among the best defensive plays in baseball history. The play helped the New York Giants win the World Series.

Presidents Barack Obama receives a jersey from Hall of Fame player Willie Mays (left) and San Francisco Giants General Manager Brian Sabean during a July 2011 White House event honoring the 2010 World Series champions.

1955: Black ballplayers quickly make their mark

A decade after Jackie Robinson signed a professional baseball contract, Black baseball players had made their presence known throughout MLB. In 1955, Sam Jones became the first Black player to toss an MLB no-hitter and Don Newcombe became the first Black pitcher to win 20 games (the following year, Newcombe became the first Black Cy Young Award winner).

1956: Althea Gibson wins the French Open

Althea Gibson captured the singles and doubles titles at the 1956 French Open (then called the French Championships), becoming the first Black American woman to win a Grand Slam tournament. Over the next three years, Gibson won 10 more Grand Slam titles in singles and doubles. In 1963, Gibson became the first Black woman to join the LPGA Tour.

Althea Gibson was a graduate of FAMU and multiple USTA Grand Slam winner (source: Tallahassee Times)

1958: Willie O’Ree breaks hockey’s color barrier

Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to play for an American team in the NHL. O’Ree, born in Canada, made his debut for the Boston Bruins. O’Ree suffered racial attacks over the course of his career, but remains enmeshed in the game; in 2018, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Willie O’Ree integrated the NHL in 1958 with the Boston Bruins (Source: NHL.com)

1959: Ernie Banks: Let’s win two

Ernie Banks popularized the phrase, “ Let’s play two!” in reference to his fondness of doubleheaders. In 1959, Banks won his second consecutive MVP award for the Chicago Cubs. Banks played all 19 of his MLB seasons in the Windy City, and earned the nickname “ Mr. Cub.”

1960: Cassius Clay and Wilma Rudolph dominate Olympics

At the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Cassius Clay won gold in the light-heavyweight boxing class. Wilma Rudolph, who overcame polio as a child, won three gold medals in track and field. Both ascended to new heights of celebrity after their Olympic triumphs.

1960: Boxer Cassius Clay (second from right) is awarded the gold medal for his first place finish in the light heavyweight boxing competition at the Olympic Games in Rome. Clay would later change his name to Muhammad Ali. Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland (far right) won silver while Giulio Saraudi of Italy and Anthony Madigan of Australia (left two) won joint bronze. (Getty Images)

1961: Ernie Davis strikes a pose

Ernie Davis, a running back from Syracuse, became the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy, the award given to college football’s top player. Davis broke many of Jim Brown’s Syracuse rushing records and was the first overall pick of the 1962 NFL Draft.

Ernie Davis was the first black player to win the Heisman Trophy. (Source: Heisman)

1963: Sonny Liston ascends to top of boxing world

Sonny Liston already held the WBA heavyweight title, but in 1963, he became the first WBC heavyweight champion when he defeated former champion Floyd Patterson. In attendance for the fight was Muhammad Ali, who went on to defeat Liston twice over the next two years.

1964: Joe Frazier and Bob Hayes star at Olympics

The 1964 Summer Olympics were held in Tokyo. Joe Frazier, competing with a broken thumb, won gold in the heavyweight boxing division. Sprinter Bob Hayes set a world record in the 100m, then went on to play 11 years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 1971.

1965: Bill Russell adds to his hardware collection

After the 1964-65 NBA season, Bill Ruseell was awarded his fifth MVP honor. Today, the MVP winner of the NBA Finals is awarded the Bill Russell Trophy.

Boston’s Sam Jones, left, drives past the Lakers’ Jerry West (44) and drives along the baseline towards the basket in the teams’ NBA playoff game in Los Angeles on May 2, 1968. At right are Darrall Imhoff of Lakers, who blocked the shot, and Celtics’ Bill Russell. Basketball Hall of Famer Jones, the skilled scorer whose 10 NBA titles is second only to teammate Bill Russell, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, the team said. He was 88. (AP Photo/HF, File)

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses to enlist

As thousands of American citizens were being drafted into the military, Muhammad Ali refused to enlist. Ali was stripped of his title for objecting to the Vietnam War. “My conscience won’t let me go shoot my brother, or some darker people, or some poor hungry people in the mud for big powerful America,” Ali said in 1967.

1968: Olympic protests and unfathomable feats

With Bob Gibson posting a 1.12 earned run average, Bob Beamon jumping farther than any man before, and Arthur Ashe winning the U.S. Open, 1968 was arguably one of the most important years in Black American sports history. Along with these moments of triumph were poignant displays of protest. American Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised fists in the air on the medal stand to represent Black unity, while other articles of their outfits represented poverty and the history of lynchings.

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, 1968 Olympic athlete John Carlos raises his fist as he speaks about his experience as an Olympian who participated in Mexico City in 1968. Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists on the medals stand at the 1968 Olympics to protest racial inequality in the United States. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

1969: Lew Alcindor is #1

After winning three NCAA titles, UCLA’s Lew Alcindor was the first overall pick of the 1969 NBA Draft. Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, more than fulfilled the expectations of the top pick, winning six titles and leaving the NBA as its all-time leading scorer.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar (Lou Alcindor) was the number one NBA draft pick coming out of UCLA

1971: Frazier vs. Ali: Chapter I

When Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali agreed to fight on March 8, 1971, the match was billed as the “ Fight of the Century.” Frazier won the first match between the two titans, but would face Ali twice more, including in the famed “ Thrilla in Manila.” Ali won the second and third fights.

1972: Vincent Matthews and Wayne Collett protest

Four years after Tommie Smith and John Carlos staged their Olympic protest, Vincent Matthews and Wayne Collett followed suit. Standing casually and chatting during the national anthem, the duo were responding to mistreatment in America. Collett said: “I couldn’t stand there and sing the words because I don’t believe they’re true. I believe we have the potential to have a beautiful country, but I don’t think we do.”

1973: O.J. Simpsons runs for 2,000 yards

With a 200-yard performance in the final game of the 1973 season, Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson topped the 2,000-yard mark for the season. Simpson was the first running back to run for 2,000 yards, a feat that has been repeated only six times in NFL history.

OJ Simpson was the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season (Source: Buffalo News)

1974: Hank Aaron hits #715

Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, socking his 715th career homer on April 8, 1974, in front of more than 50,000 fans. A few days after Aaron finished the season with 733 home runs, Muhammad Ali famously knocked out George Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle.”

In this April 8, 1974, file photo Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron hits his 715th career home run in Atlanta Stadium to break the all-time record set by the late Babe Ruth. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record (AP Photo/Joe Holloway, Jr., File)

1976: Edwin Moses begins his legacy

Edwin Moses won gold in the 400m hurdles at the 1976 Summer Olympics. Soon after, Moses won more than 100 straight races, a streak that lasted until 1987. Moses continues to work in the sport, recently partnering with anti-doping boards to prevent the proliferation of performance-enhancing drugs.

This 1979 file photo shows Edwin Moses, a 400-meter gold Olympic medalist. (AP Photo)

1977: Mr. October makes his mark

During the 1977 World Series, New York Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson hit three home runs in Game 6 to clinch the title. Jackson earned World Series MVP honors and henceforth became known as “ Mr. October.”

1978: Muhammad Ali’s trifecta

By defeating Leon Spinks in September 1978, Muhammad Ali became the first three-time heavyweight champion. Sylvester Stallone and Liza Minnelli were among the stars that packed the Superdome in New Orleans, and witnessed what would be Ali’s final victory in the ring.

1979: Willie Stargell redefines family

Willie Stargell was a leader of the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates, affectionately nicknamed “Pops.” Stargell socked 32 home runs and was named N.L. MVP. In the World Series, the Pirates topped the Baltimore Orioles in seven games, and Stargell also won Series MVP honors. The Pirates’ 1979 theme song was the Sister Sledge disco hit “We Are Family.”

1980: Earvin Johnson’s magical debut

Before the 1979-80 season, Earvin “Magic” Johnson was made the #1 pick by the Los Angeles Lakers. During his rookie year, Johnson helped the Lakers reach the NBA Finals and in the absence of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he played center and led Los Angeles to a title. Johnson was named Finals MVP.

May 18, 1987, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., after Johnson was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 1986-87 season. (AP Photo/Alison Wise, File)

1981: Lawrence Taylor wreaks havoc from the get-go

As a rookie, Lawrence Taylor terrorized quarterbacks and cemented his standing as one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers. Taylor was named Rookie of the Year, an All-Pro, and Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Former New York Giants player Lawrence Taylor waves to the crowd prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

1984: John Thompson’s history at Houston’s expense

The Houston Cougars made it back to the NCAA championship game in 1984, but were upended by the Georgetown Hoyas, coached by John Thompson. The victory made Thompson the first Black coach to win a national title. Thompson became a Georgetown institution, coaching until 1999, and his son, John Thompson III, took over as coach in 2004.

In this March 9, 1985, file photo, Georgetown NCAA college basketball head coach, John Thompson poses with player Patrick Ewing after Georgetown defeated St. John’s in the Big East Championship in New York. John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship. (AP Photo/File)

1985: Michael Jordan changes the game

Michael Jordan earned a reputation as an aerial maestro at the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but at his first event in 1985, Jordan had an even bigger cultural impact. Wearing Air Jordan Nikes, Jordan lost the competition but created a craze with his sneakers. Soon, Air Jordans became among the most popular sneakers in history, and a new market for profitability was created for many young athletes.

Feb. 6, 1988, file photo, Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan dunks during the slam-dunk competition of the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. (AP Photo/John Swart)

1986: Mike Tyson becomes youngest heavyweight champ

By knocking out Trevor Berbick in November 1986, Mike Tyson, only 20 years old, became the youngest heavyweight champion ever. At the time, Tyson was 28-0, with 26 wins by knockout.

Mike Tyson was the youngest heavyweight champion of the world (Source: The Bleacher Report0

1987: Jerry Rice shatters records

During the 1987 NFL season, Jerry Rice set an NFL record with 22 touchdown receptions. Rice, a 10-time All-Pro, retired with the most career touchdown receptions and is sometimes listed as the NFL’s greatest player ever.

Jerry Rice (Source: MONICA DAVEY/AFP/Getty) Images)

1988: Florence Griffith Joyner and Debi Thomas shine

Florence Griffith Joyner won four medals (three golds) at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, and became the darling of American track and field. Months earlier, figure skater, Debi Thomas became the first Black American woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, taking home the bronze.

Florence Griffith Joyner takes a victory lap with the American flag after winning Olympic gold (The Guardian)

1990: Buster Douglas shocks the world

At the Tokyo Dome in Japan, James “Buster” Douglas knocked out and defeated heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Douglas was a 42-to-1 underdog. “I knew that going into the fight no one was giving me a chance, but I believed, my people believed,” Douglas said in 2018.

1991: Willy T. Ribbs makes racing history

In 1991, Willy T. Ribbs became the first Black American driver in the Indianapolis 500. A native of San Jose, Ribbs raced on several pro and semi-professional circuits, joining the likes of Wendell Scott and Bill Lester as Black auto racing pioneers.

Willie T Ribbs was the first black driver in the Indianapolis 500 (Source: Getty)

1993: Chicago Bulls three-peat

Led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Chicago Bulls won their third straight NBA title. Following this, Jordan suddenly announced his retirement from basketball.

1994: George Foreman gets better with age

At age 45, George Foreman knocked out Michael Moorer to become the oldest-ever heavyweight champion of the world. Foreman won his first heavyweight championship in the 1970s. Like Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson, Foreman’s win was highly unexpected.

1994: George Foreman, 45, becomes boxing’s oldest heavyweight champion when he knocks out Michael Moorer in the 10th round of their WBA fight in Las Vegas. (Holly Stein/Getty Images)

1996: Michael Johnson and Muhammad Ali shine in Atlanta

Wearing gold-colored spikes, Michael Johnson sprinted toward history at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Johnson won two gold medals, setting Olympic and World records along the way. The 1996 Games in Atlanta began with one of the most memorable moments in Olympic history when Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic cauldron.

1997: Sprinter Michael Johnson, who won four Olympic gold medals and eight World Championships gold medals, is born in Dallas, Texas. Johnson, who holds the world and Olympic records in the 400-meters, is generally considered one of the greatest long sprinters in the history of track and field. (Mike Hewitt /Allsport)

1997: Tiger Woods wins Masters

Tiger Woods captured his first major title in dominating fashion in 1997, winning the Masters Tournament by 12 strokes and becoming a sports sensation. Wearing his iconic black cap and red shirt, Woods won his first of five green jackets.

Tiger Woods smiles as he wears his green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Fourteen years after his last Master’s win and 11 years after his last major. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

1998: Passing of the torch

The 1998 All-Star Game saw Kobe Bryant become the youngest-ever starter, at 19 years old. Bryant particularly looked primed to battle against Michael Jordan, who retired again after the 1997-98 season, after winning his sixth NBA title.

Michael Jordan has a chat with the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant during free throws in 1997. (Photo by Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

1999: Ken Griffey Jr. says goodbye to Seattle

During the 1990s, few athletes matched Ken Griffey Jr. in popularity. Griffey had signature shoes, video games, and even starred in an episode of “The Simpsons.” In his final year in Seattle, Griffey hit an American League-best of 48 home runs. In 13 seasons with the Mariners (he returned in 2009-10 for 150 total games), Griffey hit 417 home runs.

1999: Baseball player Ken Griffey Jr., one of the most prolific home run hitters in baseball history, is born in Donora, Pennsylvania. A 13-time All-Star who spent most of his 22-year career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, his 630 home runs rank as the sixth-most in MLB history.

2000: Cynthia Cooper-Dyke goes 4-for-4

In the first four seasons of the WNBA, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke helped the Houston Comets win four titles. In each of those four championship runs, Cooper-Dyke was named the Finals MVP. Cooper also led the league in scoring three of those first four seasons, and now is enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

2001: Barry Bonds hits 73 home runs

Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs in 2001, breaking Mark McGwire’s single-season home run record of 70. However, like McGwire, rumors of performance-enhancing drug use began swirling, as prior to 2001, Bonds had never hit more than 49 home runs in a season.

Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants (Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images)

2002: The Williams sisters top the tennis world

Serena and Venus Williams faced off three times in a Grand Slam singles final in 2002, with younger Serena winning all three matchups. However, both sisters held the #1 ranking in the world during that year, and together they won the Wimbledon doubles tournament.

Dec. 27, 2018, file photo, Venus Williams, left, Serena Williams, right are two of the most famous and successful siblings in the history of sports. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

2003: Carmelo Anthony’s freshman frenzy

Syracuse University won its first NCAA men’s basketball title in 2003, led by freshman Carmelo Anthony. A Baltimore native, Anthony led the Orange in scoring and was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Months later, Anthony was the third overall pick of an NBA Draft that also featured LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

2005: The NBA’s fashion police

In an effort to curb players wearing expensive jewelry, throwback jerseys, and other attire not deemed “business casual,” the NBA instituted a dress code for the 2005-06 season. Indiana Pacers forward Stephen Jackson labeled the dress code “ a racial statement” against Black Americans, and critics felt the NBA was trying to create an image of its players that catered to corporate America.

2006: Shani Davis skates to gold

By winning the 1000m in speed skating at the 2006 Olympics, Shani Davis became the first Black American to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Games. Davis was also the first Black American male to win a Winter Olympic medal and has four Olympic medals in total.

Speed skater Shani Davis at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, Davis became the first black athlete to win a gold medal in an individual sport at the Olympic Winter Games, winning a 1,000-meter event.

2007: A Super Bowl first

In Super Bowl XLI, two Black coaches, Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith led their teams to the NFL’s final game of the season. Dungy and Smith became the first Black head coaches to coach a team in the Super Bowl. Dungy’s Indianapolis Colts won the game, 29-17.

Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith made history as the first time two black head coaches were in the Super Bowl.

2008: Candace Parker

After leading the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to their second consecutive NCAA title, Candace Parker was the first overall pick of the 2008 WNBA Draft. Parker led the league in rebounds and was named Rookie of the Year and AP Female Athlete of the Year. Later in her career, Parker became a strong voice in support of female athletes starting families during their careers.

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, makes her move against the defense of Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, and center Brionna Jones in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

2009: King James reigns over all other players

LeBron James won his first NBA MVP award at only 24 years old. James averaged more than 28 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, and his Cleveland Cavaliers finished the regular season with the best record in the league. That was far from the last time that LeBron captured the MVP trophy.

24 -year-old LeBron James defending Kobe Bryant, this was his first year as league MVP (the Sun)

2010: UConn can’t be stopped

In late 2010, led by Tina Charles, Maya Moore, and Renee Montgomery, the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team won its 89th straight game. The streak broke the record of the UCLA men’s basketball team, which won 88 in a row from 1971-74.

Maya Moore was a member of the unstoppable U-Conn lady Huskies that went on an 89 game run

2011: Shaquille O’Neal retires

At the end of the 2010-11 season, Shaquille O’Neal hung up his size 22 shoes. A four-time champion and three-time Finals MVP, Shaq finished his career with 28,596 points. In 2016, Shaq was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with another cultural icon: Allen Iverson.

2012: Golden Gabby Douglas

Weeks after LeBron James won his first NBA title, Gabby Douglas became the center of the sports world, capturing the all-around competition gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Douglas was the first Black woman to win the all-around, adding another gold medal as the U.S. took the team competition.

Gymnast Gabby Douglas, who won gold medals in both the individual and team all-around competitions at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, is born in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2013: Popeye becomes a proud papa

Seth Jones was selected fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft. Jones, the son of NBA player Popeye Jones, became the first Black player to be selected in the top five.

2014: Michael Sam enters the NFL

Michael Sam became the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team when the St. Louis Rams selected him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Sam, however, never played a snap in a regular-season NFL game. Sam now regularly shares his experiences in speaking engagements on college campuses.

2015: Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Manny Pacquiao

In a fight years in the making, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Manny Pacquiao. Both fighters were long-considered the best welterweights in the world and pound-for-pound elites. With the win, Mayweather Jr.’s record was 48-0.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao (Source: Getty Images)

2016: Colin Kaepernick kneels for justice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem before preseason games to protest the mistreatment of minorities in America. After the 2016 season, Kaepernick was out of the league, with some believing he had been blackballed for his actions. While Kaepernick has not taken an NFL snap since 2016, his message continues to reach the masses.

2017: Serena Williams passes Steffi Graf

In winning the 2017 Australian Open, Serena Williams passed Steffi Graf for the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era with 23. Earlier this year, Williams won her 73rd overall tennis tournament.

United States’ Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Romania’s Simona Halep during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

2018: Naomi Osaka makes a statement across two continents

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams to win the 2018 U.S. Open and capture her first Grand Slam title. Osaka is half-Haitian and half-Japanese and resides in the U.S. The win resonated in North America and Asia, where Osaka’s popularity shined a spotlight on the lives of mixed-race Japanese.

Serena Williams, right, of the United States, smiles as she shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after defeating her in two sets during quarterfinal Rogers Cup tennis tournament action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

2020: The world mourns ‘Black Mamba’

The whole world came together in shocked mourning in January 2020, when Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with one of his daughters, the rest of the passengers, and the pilot. During his basketball career, Bryant made history as the first guard to be nabbed right out of high school, the first player in the NBA with at least 30,000 career points and 6,000 career assists, and is one of four players with 6,000 assists, 6,000 rebounds, and 25,000 points. He is widely considered to have been one of the greatest basketball players in history not just for his skill, but for his loyalty to his team and mentorship for his fellow teammates.

A statue showing Kobe and Gianna Bryant was erected on Jan. 26, 2022, at the Calabasas helicopter crash site where they died. (KTLA)

The NFL sees its first Black woman coach and its first Black woman official

In January of 2021, Jennifer King became the assistant running back coach for the Washington Commanders, the first Black woman in the NFL’s history to hold a full-time coaching position. King began as an intern coach for the team in 2020, and she honed in her coaching expertise through her work for the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. King also has hands-on experience as a player, serving as the quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix women’s tackle football team from 2006-17. King joins 11 other women full-time coaches in the NFL, trailblazing as the first Black woman to hold the position.

Jennifer King is the first Black female on an NFL coaching team. (Source: Washington Commanders)

Also breaking ground, Maia Chaka became the first Black woman to officiate an NFL game in 2021, and the third woman to hold the position. Chaka brings her lifelong love of sports to the field, having the goal of being the first woman in the NBA from when she was a child. She is a health and physical education teacher in Virginia Beach public schools when she’s off the field, bringing her expertise in the sports space to her local community.