Border Report Tour

Top Stories
Sheriff: Dog was dead before it was dragged
Top Stories
Digifest mixer kicks off tonight in Bossier City
Marshall ISD senior football player killed in wreck Wednesday morning
Standoff underway in Shreveport following shots fired call
Israel’s Arabs poised to gain new voice after tight election
Top Stories
Tropical Depression Imelda to bring impacts to ArkLaTex today through Friday
Top Stories
Imelda could bring heavy rainfall, flooding to Houston area
8:30pm Live update: Imelda now a depression, should bring needed rain to the ArkLaTex
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot .. increasing chance for rain brings cooler temperatures later this week
Live update 8:30 pm Monday: Heat to ease late in the week with a better chance for rain
Top Stories
Pitino settles with Louisville, ready for ‘new chapter’
A panda is the mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
3 dead as speedboat trying to set record crashes off Venice
Yaz’s grandson Mike hits HR; Giants beat Red Sox 7-6 in 15
Top Stories
Digifest mixer kicks off tonight in Bossier City
Top Stories
Grambling State enrollment reaches a seven-year high
Non profit aims to cover bullet proof vests for McCurtain Co. law enforcement
16th Annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival wows crowds
Local supermarket employee stops purse snatcher in his tracks
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Starting a fitness program
Top Stories
‘Strokes for Stroke’ exhibit promotes awareness
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Being fit with a balanced lifestyle
Lack of ‘economically attractive’ men to blame for marriage decline: study
Cherokee Park neighbors voice frustrations to city leaders
Arkansas loses senior DE for season
Top Stories
Strategist for Sen. Warren on longlist for poetry award
Top Stories
Welcome to Orcland: Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand
Top Stories
Producer: ‘The Rookie’ co-star’s misconduct claims unfounded
Ahead of Halloween season, Netflix unveils ‘Netflix & Chills’ section
‘America’s Got Talent’ finale starts tonight
Taylor Swift announces 2020 tour; Gillette 1 of only 2 US stops
Click here for the latest advisories in the ArkLaTex
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
New Mexico company chosen to build 11 miles of border wall
Trending Stories
Marshall ISD senior football player killed in wreck Wednesday morning
Radar
Weather
Joaquin city council approves ordinance, becomes 4th ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
Digifest mixer kicks off tonight in Bossier City
Joaquin city council approves designation as sanctuary city for unborn
KFC testing doughnut and fried chicken sandwich
Pigeon poops on lawmaker discussing pigeon poop problem
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy for outstanding commercial
Trumbull Co. sheriff’s deputies pull over Amish buggy with stereo system
Grambling State enrollment reaches a seven-year high
READ: Buffalo Wild Wings insults Saints fans after bad call