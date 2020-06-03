Chanse Sylvie is ready to make a change

Chanse Sylvie is just 22 years old, but he already has a degree in political science, is working on his masters in criminal justice and is using those credentials to take a leadership role in his community.



He says he’s more than just a football player.

“My mother has faced injustice and my grandmother and past generations. I feel like we’re not in that time anymore of where we just walk the streets and protest,” says Sylvie. “Martin Luther King did that for us, he put us in the position to have a voice so we can actually make changes. I was thinking to myself, what’s a way I can use my platform to bring about a change.”

Once the protests end, what’s next? That’s where Sylvie’s four steps to police reform comes in.



Chanse Sylvie posted this op-ed to his Twitter account on June 2.

He wants a lifetime ban for police misconduct, civilian complaints about law enforcement to be public, a national standard for use of force and independent investigations into any allegations of police misconduct.

“With George Floyd, the police officer that murdered him for those 8 minutes and 46 seconds while he gasped for breath, before that incident he had 18 misconducts filed against him. Why does it have to take a murder for us to speak up and say he’s a bad police officer?”

Sylvie says he wants to get the conversation started with those who can affect change.

“I was looking for a coalition of a team that can just look at it and give me ideas and insights and put it in the hands of people that have the ability to make change,” says Sylvie. “City officials, lawmakers, lawyers, mayor’s, senators or governors to actually put these on ballots to be voted on to make change.”