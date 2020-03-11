Coronavirus Timeline

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Coronavirus
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
TXK officials respond to COVID-19 outbreak
SPD asking for help in locating runaway teen
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in Louisiana, now 13 coronavirus cases
Chimpanzee Discovery Day canceled at Chimp Haven due to coronavirus
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Rain chances on the increase; a few strong storms possible Thursday evening
Video
Top Stories
Warm and breezy Wednesday, rainy pattern Friday through next week
Video
Warm Wednesday ahead; rain chances on the increase for Friday
Video
Warm and dry in most areas Tuesday, heavy rain possible late this week and into the weekend
Video
Warm Tuesday with isolated showers and storms possible
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Cardinals slugger Goldschmidt slowed by sore right elbow
Atletico eliminates Liverpool from Champions League
Tiger Woods elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame
Patrick Reed prepares for raucous reception at famed 17th
Community
Events
Contests
Ark-La-Tex’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
TXK officials respond to COVID-19 outbreak
Top Stories
ETX hospital discourages non-essential travel
Video
Consumer Watch: Military Scams
Video
Bowie Co. Board of Commissioners approves in principle to start economic development plan
Video
Pets of the Week: Oreo and Mattie
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Hundreds turned out for 3rd Annual Fit for Life Expo
Video
Top Stories
Friendly kissing poses European dilemma as virus spreads
Top Stories
The Marvelous Wonderettes | Shreveport Little Theater
Video
Fit for Life Expo set for February 29
Video
Fit for Life Tip of the Week
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
CBS News shutters office after two employees get coronavirus
Top Stories
Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay
Top Stories
Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay
Coronavirus story provides chance to push service journalism
’60 Minutes’ tops television ratings with coronavirus report
Academy of Country Music to still hold awards show in Vegas
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in Louisiana, now 13 coronavirus cases
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Arkansas announces first presumptive case of coronavirus
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Timeline
Check This Out
Posted:
Mar 11, 2020 / 05:38 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2020 / 05:38 PM CDT
Here’s an interactive look at the development and spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus News
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases
Mom run over while trying to stop man from stealing Girl Scout cookie money
Video
Chick-Fil-A to sell bottles of its signature sauce in pilot program
Video
Tests show new virus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days
Sibling rivalry boils over for Randall and Kevin in tonight’s ‘This Is Us’
Video
Caught on camera: Texas family held at gunpoint
Video
Oklahoma officer exposed to fentanyl collapses on camera
Video