Food Truck Smash eating competition

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Horses, trainers, and jockeys from around the country competed in the biggest race of the year in Bossier.

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs held its annual Super Derby 40. A race featuring the best three-year-old horses from across the country.

Members of our KTAL 6 news team also joined in on the fun by competing in an eating competition.

Our very own Lyn Vance. With the Lynn Vance Show, our news director John Walton and anchors Dan and Jacque Jovic participated.

And Dan took home the trophy scarfing down the most food in five minutes.

“I’m not going to lie I feel like a true champion right now. I feel like I won the Superbowl,” said Dan Jovic, KTAL 6 News Anchor.

“This is super derby 40, obviously this is our biggest race day of the year. A lot of fun a lot of excitement,” said Shelli Briery Murphy, PR Harrah’s Louisiana Downs.

The purse for the winning horse in the Super Derby is 300,000 dollars