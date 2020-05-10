Gov. John Bel Edwards wishing all moms, ‘Happy Mothers Day’

by: KLFY Staff

(KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sent out a tweet Sunday morning tweeting out his best wishes to all the moms who ‘go above and beyond everyday.’

“Happy Mother’s Day to the women who made me the man I am today, and to all of the moms out there who go above and beyond every day.”

From all of us here at KLFY, Happy Mother’s Day!

