Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades

Check This Out

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Sally has revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland. This picture, courtesy of David Fields photography, shows a paddleboat that was docked there in the 70s.  The owners meant for it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.

Source: David Fields photography

It burned down in the 90s after sitting there for more than 30 years. As for how hold it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.

LATEST HEADLINES:


           

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss