Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Sally has revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland. This picture, courtesy of David Fields photography, shows a paddleboat that was docked there in the 70s. The owners meant for it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.
It burned down in the 90s after sitting there for more than 30 years. As for how hold it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Canadian woman suspected of mailing ricin to Trump, South Texas officials linked to her 2019 arrest, deportation
- Bowie Co. confirms 37 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 9 new cases
- Trooper probed in Black man’s death critically hurt in crash
- Arkansas Health Units offering free walk-in flu vaccines state-wide
- Make-A-Wish surprises 4-year-old Florida cancer survivor with puppy