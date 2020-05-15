Ongoing need for plasma donations for clinical trials

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since the virus can infect you in multiple ways it’s a race to continue slowing infection rates.

Shreveport is part of a national study on coronavirus immunity using convalescent plasma therapy.

Antibody are the immune’s response to foreign invaders of bacteria and viruses. Antibodies are produced by our plasma cells. So the plasma from people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 is being sought after across the world. Hospitals in Shreveport are conducting clinical trials to help the sickest patients. Doctors say it’s a way to give back to the community and a number of people have come forward.

“Because of their generosity we’ve been able to give the therapy to a number of patients we have here at Willis-Knighton. It’s too early to know how effective that therapy is but we are a part the Mayo Clinic study,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Director of Children Services WKHS.

The results in Shreveport are going into the national database to be studied by doctors worldwide. We still do not know how long immunity lasts so every piece of data helps the big picture to solve the outbreak. Since not as many people are coming forward that are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, doctors are reaching out to the patients themselves.

There is still on a great need for convalescent plasma donations and one donation can help up three seriously ill patients. Contact LifeShare Blood Center if you think you can donate.