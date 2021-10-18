100 & Fabulous: Drive-by birthday parade delights Shreveport centenarian

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends in a drive-by birthday parade wished Mrs. Fannie M. May – who lived in Shreveport for over 70 years – a happy birthday as she turned 100 years old on Saturday, October 16.

Well-wishers drove in front of the Galilee Family Life Center with balloons and waving happily at May as she sat down in her chair basking in the spotlight.

“This is wonderful, all these people turn up for this,” May exclaimed. “They decide to be here and wished me a happy birthday. And I appreciate that, thank you everybody.”

May, who was born and raised in Frierson, says the key to a long life is being kind to one another.

“I try to treat people like how I wanted to be treated,” she said. However, she said people haven’t always treated her as well as she thought they would. “But I was still nice and said hello,” she said.

Wearing a tiara with the number “100” on it said the Lord is the reason she is still alive.

“He said don’t any of us know when he going to call us. So, I don’t know when he is going to call me, but I know I’m still here on my 100th year birthday, and I’m thankful for that.”

May had a total of 11 brothers and sisters, but only three of them – ages 98, 94, and 89 – are alive today.